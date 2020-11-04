Security ramped up at IGI airport after banned outfit calls for flights’ boycott

The call was made through a video posted on twitter on Tuesday in which Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, introduced as general counsel of SFJ, appealed supporters to boycott flights AI 111 and AI531 from Delhi to London on Thursday. (File photo for representation)

The Delhi Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday beefed up security arrangements at the Indira Gandhi International airport after a banned outfit named ‘Sikhs for Justice’ (SFJ) called for obstruction of two Air India flights from Delhi to London scheduled on Thursday.

Immediately after the tweet, Delhi Police’s anti-terror unit alerted police at the Delhi airport and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that secures the airport.

Senior officers from the Delhi police and CISF held meeting on Tuesday to review the security at the airport. Deputy commissioner of police (IGI airport) Rajeev Ranjan said the security has been beefed up adequately.

“We have increased number of pickets and every vehicle entering the airport is being checked. Armed plainclothes men have been deployed at the airport as well as in the terminal,” Ranjan said, adding that additional deployment has been made as required, keeping also in mind the festive season.

Ranjan said if any incident takes place, action will be taken accordingly.

Police have also alerted Air India and other officials at the airport.

The MHA had declared the SFJ as an ‘unlawful association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in July last year.