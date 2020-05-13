Security situation in Kashmir stable but fragile: Lt Gen B S Raju

There has been an escalation in infiltration attempts from across the Line of Control (LoC) into Jammu & Kashmir and a surge in militant violence there. Lt Gen B S Raju, the General Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based 15th Corps, spoke to Ramesh Vinayak about the security challenges in the Valley. Edited excerpts:

What is your assessment of the security situation?

The situation is stable but fragile. Precautionary and pre-emptive measures are being taken for the safety and security of people, and these have been instrumental in saving innocent lives. Post-Pulwama [attack in 2019], we have successfully neutralised the top local commanders of various terrorist outfits, thus resulting in a leadership void. Many overground workers, who were providing logistics and other material support to terrorists have been apprehended...

How have the dynamics of Pakistan’s cross-LoC support to terrorism changed?

Pakistan has consistently found ways and means to further its agenda of fomenting terror in the Valley. It persists in doing that. Numerous intrusion attempts have been foiled and the Pakistan army is constantly resorting to ceasefire violations to support the terrorists’ infiltration.

What has been the outcome of anti-militancy operations since the nullification of the Constitution’s Article 370?

Militancy has since been on a sharp decline due to our persistent efforts. We had anticipated that Pakistan will increase its efforts to cause turmoil in Kashmir. In spite of the best efforts of Pakistan-sponsored proxies, there has been no loss of civilian life in security operations. That, in fact, has been the hallmark of efforts of all stakeholders for the maintenance of peace in Kashmir.

What is the state of militant outfits active in Kashmir?

We work on concepts and not numbers. And the concept is the constant attempts by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists and war-like stores to commit sensational terrorist activities. Over the past year, the leadership of all terrorist organisations, including Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind and Jaish-e-Mohammed, has been effectively targeted and eliminated. There is now a definite leadership void.

The number of terrorists presently operating in the Valley has also greatly dwindled owing to the reduced recruitment and the recent successes in the counter-terrorist operations. In all operations, we extend every opportunity to local terrorists to return. Halfway through, the encounters are halted and the parents or society elders are involved to urge the trapped local terrorist to return. We call it ‘Operation MAA’ where the mothers appeal to their sons gone astray, and we have been successful many times.

.