Security tightened in Srinagar to stop Muharram procession amid Covid-19

Authorities have said Muharram processions will not be allowed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Police have set up barricades to stop Muharram processions in Srinagar. (HT PHOTO)

Authorities in Srinagar have tightened security in some parts of the city especially around business nerve centre Lal Chowk to ensure that Muharram processions are not taken out on Saturday.

The processions have been banned because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Late Thursday night, police started closing roads towards the city centre Lal Chowk by placing barbed wire and barricades. Similar steps were also taken in other parts of the city like Batamaloo, Karan Nagar, Dalgate and Rainawari areas. But shops and business establishments in other parts of the city are functioning as usual.

Earlier on Thursday, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole had ruled out any chance of allowing Muharram processions.



“Restrictions will continue on all religious processions and gatherings in all districts,” Pole said during a meeting with Shia groups.

Traditionally, a procession used to be taken out from Guru Bazar to Dalgate area of the city on the eighth day of Muharram before militancy erupted in the Valley.

Authorities have not allowed a procession on this route for almost 30 years now.

On several occasions in the past, security forces scuttled Muharram processions in Batmaloo, Jahangir Chowk, Abi Guzar and Dalgate by using tear gas shells.

On Tuesday night, police arrested two persons in Srinagar for allegedly raising Azadi slogans during a Muharram procession.

