Security tightens for Kangana Ranaut as she returns to Mumbai tomorrow

Kangana Ranaut, who is scheduled to return to Mumbai from her home town Himachal Pradesh on September 9, will be guarded by 11 CRPF personnel, the Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

The Queen actor was given Y-plus category security after she started receiving threats. The actor had likened Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir, which led to an uproar in the country.

“Kangana Ranaut is scheduled to go to Mumbai on Sep 9. We are assessing the situation that might arise there. I’ve directed DGP to give her proper security. Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y+ security to her,11 CRPF personnel have been deployed for the same,” CM Jai Ram Thakur said.

Ranaut is currently in the midst of controversy after she said that she felt unsafe in Mumbai following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and also spoke of drug use in a section of the film industry.

Her comments led to a tiff with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over social media, with Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh saying “she has no right to stay in Mumbai”.

“Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?” she had tweeted.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a probe against Kangana Ranaut based on alleged drug claims made by Adhyayan Suman – the former boyfriend of actor Kangana Ranaut – in an interview three years ago.

Ranaut said that she was more than willing to go through drug tests and was ready for an investigation into her call records.

“I am more than happy to oblige Mumbai Police and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meeting you,” Kangana Ranaut tweeted.