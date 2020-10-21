Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / See, Assam has done this, says Madhya Pradesh minister on shutting down madrasas

See, Assam has done this, says Madhya Pradesh minister on shutting down madrasas

State culture minister Usha Thakur said madrasas nurture terrorists and fundamentalists.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 08:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Religion-based education is increasing fanaticism and spreading hatred, the minister said. (Facebook/Usha Thakur)

Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur said all terrorists have studied in madrasas, championing for the suspension of government funds to madrasas. “All fundamentalists and terrorists of the country have grown up in madrasas. Children are children and students are students. So I believe students of all religions should be collectively given the same education. See, Assam has done this. Religion-based education is increasing fanaticism and spreading hatred,” the minister said.

 

“What culture are they (madrasas) teaching? If you are a citizen of this country, then you see all fundamentalists and terrorists have grown in madrasas. Jammu and Kashmir was made a factory of terrorists,” she added.

Those who want religious education can obtain it at their own expense, as the Constitution gives them this right, the minister said.



“Government’s financial assistance to madrasas must stop. The Wakf Board is economically the strongest organisation in the world and it would take care of funding for madrasas,” she said.

Assam has recently decided to shut down state-run Madrasad and sanskrit tols and convert them to regular schools to bring uniformity in the education system.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
Oct 21, 2020 08:34 IST
After Bihar Assembly Election 2020, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
Oct 21, 2020 09:16 IST
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
Oct 21, 2020 08:02 IST
LIVE: India records 54,044 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 7.6 million mark
Oct 21, 2020 09:39 IST

latest news

Mumbai: Women commuters allowed train travel in MMR during non-peak hours
Oct 21, 2020 09:46 IST
Durga idol to have silver mask to create awareness in Birbhum, West Bengal
Oct 21, 2020 09:47 IST
Mumbai hospitals ordered to test Covid-19 recovered patients for TB
Oct 21, 2020 09:42 IST
Health card won’t be must for Covid-19 vaccine, clarifies health ministry
Oct 21, 2020 09:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.