Sections
Home / India News / ‘See no merit in your petition’: SC to rape-accused bishop Franco Mulakkal

‘See no merit in your petition’: SC to rape-accused bishop Franco Mulakkal

Franco Mulakkal, while serving as Bishop of Jalandhar Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church, was accused of raping a nun belonging to the Missionaries of Jesus congregation. The complaint was filed with the Kerala police in June 2018.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 20:11 IST

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mulakkal was accused of raping the 43-year-old nun on more than 13 occasions during his visits to the Kerala convent between 2014 and 2016. (File photo HT)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed deposed Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal to face trial as it dismissed his plea seeking discharge in the rape case lodged against him by a nun, saying that there is no merit in his petition.

“You don’t have a case, we do not see any merit in your petition,” said an SC bench headed by CJI SA Bobde.

Appearing for Mulakkal, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi sought to convince a bench that his client was being made a victim for proceeding against the nun. The bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, however, was not convinced.

Mulakkal, while serving as Bishop of Jalandhar Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church, was accused of raping a nun belonging to the Missionaries of Jesus congregation. The complaint was filed with the Kerala police in June 2018. Mulakkal was accused of raping the 43-year-old nun on more than 13 occasions during his visits to the Kerala convent between 2014 and 2016. The victim was the Mother Superior of the convent in question.



He was later removed from the charge of the Jalandhar diocese. He first approached the local court in Kerala praying for discharge, claiming that he was being falsely implicated by the victim who had an axe to grind against him after he initiated disciplinary proceedings against her for alleged financial misdemeanors.

The plea was dismissed in March following which he approached Kerala High Court.

His petition before the HC stated, “Due to the disciplinary proceedings initiated by the petitioner (Mulakkal) against the sister, she has maliciously and falsely implicated him with an ulterior motive to wreak vengeance on him and cooked up this story just because of her personal grudge towards him, without any justification.”

After examining the wealth of evidence against him, the July 7 HC order dismissing his petition, noted, “Rape is the most revolting, cruel and hated crime to a woman… Thus when the records indicate that prima facie materials are available to show that the Sister was subjected to sexual assault, including rape, at the hands of the superior authority who is the Bishop of the Diocese, it is not possible to infer that this Bishop was falsely implicated by the Mother Superior of the Home functioning under him, on mere enmity as contended by him.”

Mulakkal pinned hopes on the Supreme Court to avert a possible trial.

The Kerala government had filed a caveat in the Supreme Court anticipating an order on his plea. The state police filed the charge-sheet in April 2019 naming Mulakkal. Even the Kerala High Court had said that the antecedents of the victim do not make out a case to doubt the prosecution story.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Suspecting murder, 76-year-old man’s family seeks second post-mortem
Aug 05, 2020 20:45 IST
KDMC chief orders to stop ongoing and proposed projects in 18 villages
Aug 05, 2020 20:45 IST
Policeman, kin attacked in Ludhiana
Aug 05, 2020 20:43 IST
Three Karnataka links to Ram Temple’s Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya
Aug 05, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.