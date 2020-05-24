Sections
Home / India News / Seer among two killed in Nanded; accused arrested

Seer among two killed in Nanded; accused arrested

The accused, a history-sheeter with a 10-year-old murder case against his name, was held a few hours later from Tanur police station limits along the Telangana state border, police added.

Updated: May 25, 2020 00:02 IST

By Press Trust of India, Aurangabad

A sadhu residing in his ashram in Nagthana in Maharashtra’s Nanded district and another person were killed on Sunday morning.

A sadhu residing in his ashram in Nagthana in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, some 250 kilometres from here, and another person were killed on Sunday morning, with police stating that robbery may have been the motive.

The accused, a history-sheeter with a 10-year-old murder case against his name, was held a few hours later from Tanur police station limits along the Telangana state border, police added.

Superintendent of Police Vijaykumar Magar said sadhu Shivacharya Nirnay Rudrapratap Maharaj (33) and a 50-year-old man identified as Bhagwan Shinde were killed around 4am in Nagthana.

“There is a possibility Sainath and Shinde met each other at a Zilla Parishad school some 750 metres away from the ashram where the deceased sadhu stayed. Lingade killed Shinde first, kept his body in a bathroom, and then went to where the sadhu resided, killed him,” the SP said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Epicentre Bapu Dham Colony has 72% of Chandigarh’s total cases
May 25, 2020 00:01 IST
IAF set to raise second LCA squadron in Sulur
May 25, 2020 00:01 IST
15 arrested in Chandigarh for not wearing masks, released on bail
May 25, 2020 00:00 IST
Centre’s directions on foreign, domestic fliers to be followed in Chandigarh
May 24, 2020 23:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.