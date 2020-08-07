Sections
Home / India News / Seers demand memorial pillars for those who lost lives for Ram temple

Seers demand memorial pillars for those who lost lives for Ram temple

The seers plan to get a resolution passed by the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad in this regard and then send a formal proposal for the memorial pillars to the Centre through the state government.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 18:41 IST

By K Sandeep Kumar | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

The seers also want all cases registered against people during the Ram temple movement to be withdrawn. (Photo@ShriRamTeerth)

Hundreds of seers, led by the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), want ‘kirti stambhs (memorial pillars)’ to be built in Ayodhya and Prayagraj (near Sangam) with names of people who dedicated or lost their lives in the Ram temple movement.

ABAP is the apex decision-making body of 13 top Hindu sects in the country.

The seers plan to get a resolution passed by the Akhara Parishad in this regard and then send a formal proposal for the pillars to the Centre through the state government.

Parishad general secretary Swami Hari Giri said the struggle for Ram temple in Ayodhya continued for decades and many people lost their lives during it.



“Take the example of former VHP chief Ashok Singhal who even gave his home for the struggle or Kothari brothers ((Ram Kumar and Sharad Kothari of Kolkata), who died in police firing in Ayodhya on November 2, 1990. Now that the construction for the temple is all set to start after the ‘bhoomi poojan’, we want ‘kirti stambhs’ to be constructed in their honour in Ayodhya and Prayagraj,” he said.

Giri said he has prepared a proposal for these ‘kirti stambhs’, including installation of a statue of Ashok Singhal, to be built near the Sangam with names of those who played important roles in the struggle engraved on it.

“The plan is to get the proposal passed by the Parishad members and then send it to the central government for implementation,” he claimed.

He also said that seers also want all cases registered against people during the struggle to be withdrawn.

“Now that this struggle for a Ram temple in Ayodhya is over, cases registered in connection with it should also be withdrawn. We have already made a formal request in this regard to the state government,” he said.

ABAP chief Mahant Narendra Giri said the seers have also decided to henceforth celebrate August 5 — the Ram temple ‘bhoomi poojan’ day – like Diwali every year.

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying the temple will be testimony to a “modern symbol of Indian culture”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man held for raping foreign national in Hisar
Aug 07, 2020 20:03 IST
Get your game on with the Galaxy Note20 series, powered by Exynos 990
Aug 07, 2020 20:03 IST
Gurmeet Choudhary: Sushant proved TV stars have audiences in theatres
Aug 07, 2020 20:04 IST
GATE 2021 information brochure released at gate.iitb.ac.in, application process begins on September 14
Aug 07, 2020 19:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.