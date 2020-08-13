Self-reliance in defence sector far more crucial than any other field: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated facilities of OFB, BDL, HAL, BEL, BEML, MIDHANI, GRSE &GSL as part of the celebration of 'Atam Nirbhar Bharat' week in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI File Photo )

Self-reliance in the defence sector is far more crucial than any other field, said defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

Singh made the remark while attending the ‘Atmanirbhrata Saptah’ celebrations via video conference here at South Block.

“We should not only be able to ensure the fulfilment of our national interests but also be able to help other people in times of need. Self-reliance in the defence sector is far more crucial than any other field. For the last six days, you have been doing the important work of modernisation of facilities, upgradation of facilities and construction of new infrastructure, continuously moving towards ‘self-reliance’,” Singh said while addressing the participants via video conferencing.

“Security is its first priority for the development of any nation. It is known to all of us that the nations, which are able to protect themselves, they have been able to build their strong image at the global level. We cannot depend on foreign governments, foreign suppliers and foreign defence products to meet our defence needs. It is not compatible with the objectives and feelings of a strong and ‘self-reliant India’,” Singh added.

Defence minister lauded the efforts of defence public sector undertakings (PSUs) and Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) to make India self-reliant.

“The impressive list of new indigenous products, which have been launched today, I believe that defence undertakings and OFB will be the prime drivers of the ‘Self-Reliance Campaign’ and will contribute significantly to national security. I am happy to see the recently launched products, of which four products each by OFB and BEML, two by BEL and one each by HAL, BDL, MDL, GRSE and GSL were developed,” he said.

“The products and facilities will help not only in defence but also for the betterment of civil society. The Electric Dump Truck launched by BEML and the Super Giant Mining Excavator are both designed and manufactured indigenously. It will also cater to the needs of Electric Dump Truck Mining Industries,” he added.

As part of ‘Atmanirbhrata Saptah’ celebrations, various defence PSUs and OFB are also organising a series of webinars covering all relevant topics, including various stakeholders like industry experts, vendors and academia.