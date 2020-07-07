Sections
Home / India News / Selfie points to be set up on British era bridges in Haridwar  

Selfie points to be set up on British era bridges in Haridwar  

Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority (HRDA) has prepared a project to make these bridges more decorative by making selfie points so that tourists take back with them scenic images of the city.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 17:20 IST

By Sandeep Rawat | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times Dehradun

A family posing in front of a photo selfie point at Prem Nagar ashram bridge in Haridwar (HT Photo)

Selfie points will be set up on British era bridges of Ganga canal in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar to attract tourists and discourage them from taking selfies at dangerous places along Ganga.

Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority (HRDA) has prepared a project to make these bridges more decorative by setting up selfie points so that tourists take back with them scenic images of the city.

Along with the Ganga bridges, beautification of the main intersections within the city is also being carried out by HRDA with around 12 points being developed.

According to Haridwar Roorkee Development Authority secretary Harbeer Singh, selfie points, which will be set up by year-end, will draw crowd and promote tourism in these areas.



HRDA vice-president Deepak Rawat said that all prominent bridges and intersections are being decorated.

“At Tulsi square and Damkoti twin bridges we have installed decorative multicoloured lights to attract tourists, pilgrims and locals to these locations,” said Deepak Rawat.

At Prem Nagar ashram bridge, where a designer selfie-photo point has been created with the cooperation of Being Bhagirath foundation, youth can be seen clicking selfies throughout the day.

“It’s a good idea to have such selfie-points at heritage places and structures of importance. In addition to this, authorities should come up displays with descriptions about the year of construction of bridges, as many date back to the British era,” said Shikhar Paliwal, founder of the Being Bhagirath foundation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Creativity cannot be locked down, say organizers
Jul 07, 2020 17:36 IST
Fight against COVID-19: Ban Labs’ Ashwagandha Herbal Tea helps in enhancing natural immunity
Jul 07, 2020 17:35 IST
Pokerbaazi.com organizes a first of its kind live session on mental health
Jul 07, 2020 17:34 IST
Hong Kong local coronavirus cases jump rapidly, alarming health officials
Jul 07, 2020 17:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.