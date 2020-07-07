Selfie points to be set up on British era bridges in Haridwar

A family posing in front of a photo selfie point at Prem Nagar ashram bridge in Haridwar (HT Photo)

Selfie points will be set up on British era bridges of Ganga canal in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar to attract tourists and discourage them from taking selfies at dangerous places along Ganga.

Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority (HRDA) has prepared a project to make these bridges more decorative by setting up selfie points so that tourists take back with them scenic images of the city.

Along with the Ganga bridges, beautification of the main intersections within the city is also being carried out by HRDA with around 12 points being developed.

According to Haridwar Roorkee Development Authority secretary Harbeer Singh, selfie points, which will be set up by year-end, will draw crowd and promote tourism in these areas.

HRDA vice-president Deepak Rawat said that all prominent bridges and intersections are being decorated.

“At Tulsi square and Damkoti twin bridges we have installed decorative multicoloured lights to attract tourists, pilgrims and locals to these locations,” said Deepak Rawat.

At Prem Nagar ashram bridge, where a designer selfie-photo point has been created with the cooperation of Being Bhagirath foundation, youth can be seen clicking selfies throughout the day.

“It’s a good idea to have such selfie-points at heritage places and structures of importance. In addition to this, authorities should come up displays with descriptions about the year of construction of bridges, as many date back to the British era,” said Shikhar Paliwal, founder of the Being Bhagirath foundation.