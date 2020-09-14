Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Selfie turns fatal’: Engineer dives into Odisha reservoir to save phone, dies

‘Selfie turns fatal’: Engineer dives into Odisha reservoir to save phone, dies

Mukundan R, an engineer working with Salunki mega lift irrigation project in Boudh district, had gone to Palajhar dam built across river Salunki on Sunday evening to take a bath along with his two colleagues.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 19:27 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The body of the deceased engineer was found 1 kilometre from the spot of the occurrence. (Image for representation)

Clicking a selfie near a dam in Odisha’s Boudh district proved fatal for a 22-year-old engineer from Tamil Nadu. The youth drowned as he dived into the reservoir to salvage his mobile phone that had dropped from his hand.

Mukundan R, an engineer working with Salunki mega lift irrigation project in Boudh district, had gone to Palajhar dam built across river Salunki on Sunday evening to take a bath along with his two colleagues. The three were clicking selfies there when Mukundan’s mobile phone accidentally slipped from his hand and fell into the water.

Boudh Superintendent of Police V Jagannath Rao said Mukundan jumped into water to salvage his phone. “When he did not return, one of his friends too jumped but was about to be washed away when a fisherman rescued him. Mukundan, however, could not be traced following which Boudh fire services personnel were alerted,” said Rao.

Also read: SII’s Adar Poonawalla says there won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024



Fire personnel and an Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team reached the spot and carried out a search operation. They continued their search till Sunday evening but could not find Mukundan. On Monday, when the operation was resumed, the body of the deceased engineer was found 1 kilometre from the spot of the occurrence.



Last month, two boys from Bargarh district died after slipping into the Kapildhar waterfalls at Nrusinghanath. Khirod Soni, 20, and Bijaya Mahakud, 18, of Jhitiki village had gone to Nrusinghanath on a bike and climbed up to the top of the waterfall. While they were clicking pictures up there, Khirod and Bijaya slipped from a rock, the police said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Sep 14, 2020 19:29 IST
25 MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of Parliament’s monsoon session
Sep 14, 2020 18:46 IST
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Sep 14, 2020 16:37 IST
PM congratulates Harivansh on second innings in Rajya Sabha
Sep 14, 2020 18:22 IST

latest news

‘He doesn’t know anything that’s going on’: Archer hits back at Holding
Sep 14, 2020 19:43 IST
Sussanne posts cute video on Hrithik’s niece Suranika’s birthday. Watch
Sep 14, 2020 19:39 IST
These pics of Rover, the fashionable cat, may ‘boost your serotonin levels’
Sep 14, 2020 19:37 IST
‘Selfie turns fatal’: Engineer dives into Odisha reservoir to save phone, dies
Sep 14, 2020 19:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.