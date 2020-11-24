Sections
Semi-decomposed bodies of couple found in flat

Neighbours alerted the police after they noticed that foul smell was emanating from a flat on the second floor of an apartment on Ram Dulal Sakar Street, he said.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 15:22 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Kolkata

The police broke open the door and recovered the bodies of Biswajit Mitra (71) and Sipra Mitra (68). (Representative image)

Semi-composed bodies of an elderly couple were recovered from an apartment in the city’s Girish Park area on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

The police broke open the door and recovered the bodies of Biswajit Mitra (71) and Sipra Mitra (68).

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple was depressed due to financial crisis. Though we are yet to find any suicide note, it seems the duo died by suicide,” the investigative officer at Girish Park police station said.

The bodies were sent to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for post mortem, he said.

“We are waiting for the postmortem report. A probe into the matter has been initiated,” he added.

