Sena hits out at BJP for ‘politicising’ Rajput death case

Mumbai

The Centre’s decision to hand the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was made for political gain and a conspiracy against Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday.

The executive editor of party mouthpiece Saamana, Raut said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicised the case by linking a state minister with it and said handing over the investigation was an attack on the state’s autonomy.

“If one wants to indulge in politicisation and pressure tactics, anything can happen in our country. It looks like the script of Sushant’s case was already written. Whatever has happened behind the curtains is a conspiracy against Maharashtra,” Raut said. He said the decision was taken for political gain. He also pointed at the “misuse” of central agencies and said the Centre’s intervention was an insult to Mumbai Police.

Raut’s comments came days after the CBI filed an FIR the case, naming the actor’s former girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. The Enforcement Directorate, which investigates money laundering and foreign exchange violations, has also questioned Chakraborty and her brother, Showik.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his flat in Mumbai on June 14. Mumbai Police initially headed the probe but it was handed over to the CBI after complaints from the actor’s family and the government of Bihar, where he hailed from.

Raut accused the BJP of defaming the state government. “If you see the chronology of the incidents in the case, one will easily understand that somebody is writing the screenplay and the scenes take place according to it. We have firm information which will be revealed at the appropriate time that to save somebody from being exposed in the case and to put pressure on the police, the conspiracy is being hatched,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

He defended state minister Aaditya Thackeray, who has already scotched allegations of having any links to the case. Raut also raised questions over delay in the investigation by Mumbai Police.

Responding to Raut’s comments, BJP MLA and leader Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “The entire Thackeray government is trying to save one person and it is sinking in the quicksand of lies. I only want to say that if they do not respect the Supreme Court order (to hand over the probe to CBI), then it is not going to take time to suspend the state government.”