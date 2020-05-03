Send only stranded migrants: Centre tells states

Home secretary Ajay Bhalla’s mild reprimand came after state governments rushed to the railways ministry to run special trains to send all migrant workers home.
Updated: May 04, 2020 02:02 IST
By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi
This is the first time that the home ministry has explicitly, in writing, stressed that the operative word in its order allowing the transport of migrant workers, tourists, students and others was “stranded”.
(HT Photo)
