Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, condition stable, says family

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, condition stable, says family

Patel announced on October 1 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and had gone into self-isolation at his Delhi residence.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 15:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Ahmed Patel had urged everyone who came in close contact with him recently to self-isolate. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, weeks after he first tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Patel’s son, Faisal, shared a statement on behalf of his family to update on the medical condition of his father. The family said that Patel’s condition is currently stable as he continues to be under medical observation.

“We will provide you updates from this handle. We request you to pray for his speedy recovery,” the family of the Rajya Sabha member said in a statement posted on Twitter handle @mfaisalpatel.

On October 1, Patel announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and had gone into self-isolation at his Delhi residence. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader urged everyone who came in close contact with him recently to self-isolate.

Also Read | Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel tests positive for Covid-19, goes into self-isolation



In the recent past, several key political figures from around the country, including Union home minister Amit Shah, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Haryana chief minister ML Khattar, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, tested positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday, India recorded a single-day spike of 41,100 new coronavirus cases, taking the total case tally 88,14,579. As many as 836 people lost their lives to the highly contagious disease as the total coronavirus-related death toll reached 57,542, according to the Union health ministry update at 8 am.

The ministry said that a total of 82,05,728 people have been cured/discharged/migrated from Covid-19. The daily caseload has remained under 50,000 for the seventh day in a row. India continues to be the second worst-hit country in terms of total coronavirus cases and third-worst in terms of related deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Nov 15, 2020 15:44 IST
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
Nov 15, 2020 15:03 IST
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
Nov 15, 2020 15:47 IST
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
Nov 15, 2020 15:39 IST

latest news

Hearse meets with an accident; three dead, 12 injured in Mohol, Solapur
Nov 15, 2020 16:18 IST
Seven fire-related incidents reported in Kullu on Diwali
Nov 15, 2020 16:14 IST
Pune rural police dispose of illegally mined sand worth Rs 1.2 crore
Nov 15, 2020 16:14 IST
Indian couple in UAE hosts ‘drive-by wedding ceremony’ due to Covid-19
Nov 15, 2020 16:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.