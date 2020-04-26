Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Senior health official dies of Covid-19 in West Bengal

Senior health official dies of Covid-19 in West Bengal

Dasgupta, 60, was in-charge of the state’s central medical store. He was admitted to the hospital on April 18, a day after his samples tested positive, and had been on ventilator since then. His wife is also battling Covid-19.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 16:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

According to the Union health ministry, a total of 611 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in West Bengal (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

West Bengal recorded the first case of a senior health official dying after being infected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) when Biplab Kanti Dasgupta, assistant director of health services, died at a private hospital early on Sunday.

Dasgupta, 60, was in-charge of the state’s central medical store. He was admitted to the hospital on April 18, a day after his samples tested positive, and had been on ventilator since then. His wife is also battling Covid-19.

Condoling his death, chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “We have lost Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta, Assistant Director, Health Services, West Bengal, in the early hours of today. He was Assistant Director of Health Services, Central Medical Stores. We are deeply pained with his untimely demise.”

Coronavirus outbreak: Full coverage



In another tweet, she said, “His sacrifice for the cause of ailing humanity will ever be in our hearts and will make our COVID warriors fight the deadly virus with even greater determination. My heartfelt condolence to Dr Dasgupta’s bereaved family members and colleagues.”



Following his death, Dasgupta’s colleagues remembered his last social media post on Facebook, dated April 9, which had said, “Trust god even if the answer is ‘wait’.”

In a statement, the West Bengal Doctors’ Forum said, “This is the first reported death of a member of our medical fraternity in the state, who was tested positive for Covid-19…It is pertinent to note here that over the last few weeks, more and more healthcare workers are diagnosed with Covid-19, some of them asymptomatic, while several others are in quarantine.

“We urge the health and administrative authorities to proactively look into the matter as it is a matter of grave concern. With limited resources at disposal, we cannot afford to have a situation where a shortage of healthcare providers poses a threat to delivery of care.”

The forum requested all doctors in West Bengal to observe two minutes’ silence at 11 am on Monday to pay respect to the state’s “first Covid-19 martyr among healthcare professionals”. The number of health care staff affected in West Bengal was not immediately available.

On social media, people demanded a state funeral for Dasgupta.

“Dasgupta, who contracted Covid-19 while being on duty, has died. Let us demand a state funeral. No stigma please!” wrote retired civil servant Dinabandhu Bhattacharya, and many netizens supported his demand.

According to the Union health ministry, a total of 611 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in West Bengal, of whom 105 have recovered. Though 57 persons who tested positive had died till Friday, the state has attributed only 18 deaths to Covid-19 and the rest to severe co-morbidity.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

TMC warns housing societies against flouting lockdown rules
Apr 27, 2020 20:35 IST
Amid Covid-19 crisis, senior bureaucrat Amit Khare returns to helm I&B ministry
Apr 27, 2020 20:38 IST
Amritsar’s Covid war room reaches out to 1.80 lakh residents, clears 97%
Apr 27, 2020 20:33 IST
Allow opening of small shops, biz and industries, Capt to Shah
Apr 27, 2020 20:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.