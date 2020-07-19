Sections
Home / India News / Senior IPS officer from Manipur who shot himself flown to Delhi for treatment

Senior IPS officer from Manipur who shot himself flown to Delhi for treatment

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:41 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Imphal

Kumar, a 1992 batch Manipur cadre IPS, allegedly shot himself with his service weapon at his official quarter located at 1st Manipur Rifles battalion premises. (Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)

Arvind Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG – law and order ) of Manipur police who sustained critical injury after he allegedly shot himself on Saturday, was flown to New Delhi in an air ambulance on Sunday, officials said.

Kumar who was undergoing treatment in Raj Medicity, a private hospital in Imphal was flown in an air ambulance for further treatment at Delhi’s All India Institute iof Medical Sciences (AIIMS) around 4.30 pm.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh who had visited the hospital to see Kumar, tweeted, “During my visit, I have interacted with Shri Arvind Kumar, IPS, ADGP (L&O), Manipur Police, who was injured in an unfortunate incident yesterday. Currently, his condition is stable and out of danger. May good health envelop him; I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Kumar, a 1992 batch Manipur cadre IPS, allegedly shot himself with his service weapon at his official quarter located at 1st Manipur Rifles battalion premises.



Kumar was sent back to his home cadre earlier this year after serving in the Intelligence Bureau as its joint director in New Delhi, officials said. He was in charge of the armed police and was given the responsibility of law and order in Manipur on July 5.

