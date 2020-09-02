Senior Karnataka IPS officer critical after bullet injury from service revolver

Director-General of Police Housing Corporation in Karnataka, R P Sharma, who is a senior IPS officer has been admitted to the Columbia Asia hospital in Bangalore with a bullet injury, said to have been inflicted from his service revolver. The incident is said to have happened in Kothnur police station limits and Sharma whose condition is believed to be critical according to hospital sources, is battling for his life.

The controversial officer had earlier been in trouble after his letter to the then Congress-led Siddaramiah government criticizing its interference in the functioning of the department had been leaked. Some of his actions while heading the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force had also earned the ire of the then government. His family including his IAS officer wife was accused of not disclosing certain land deals.

It wasn’t clear whether the bullet injury had been inflicted accidentally or was a suicide attempt. DCP North East Bheemashanker Guled claimed that preliminary inquiries indicated “that it looks like it may have been an accidental discharge of his service weapon”.