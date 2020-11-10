Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Senior Republic TV executive held in fake TRP scam

Senior Republic TV executive held in fake TRP scam

Ghanshyam Singh, distribution head and Assistant Vice President of the Republic Media Network, was arrested from his residence around 7.40 am, a Mumbai crime branch official said.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 11:58 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral, Mumbai

Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (in black), is already in judicial custody over a 2018 alleged abetment to suicide case (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)

Republic TV’s distribution head Ghanshyam Singh was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged TRP (Television Rating Point) rigging scam, a Mumbai crime branch official said.

Singh, who is also Assistant Vice President of the Republic Media Network, was picked up from his residence around 7.40 am, the official said.

The latest arrest has taken the number of people held by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the crime branch in the case to 12.

Singh was earlier questioned on multiple occasions by the CIU, the official said.

The fake TRP scam came to light last month when ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.

Hansa is one of BARC’s vendors on engagement with panel homes or people’s meters. PTI DC NSK NSK

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Election 2020: RJD+ raced to majority mark, then fell behind. Says it is still confident
Nov 10, 2020 13:02 IST
Bihar Election 2020: Trends show smaller parties fail to make a mark
Nov 10, 2020 12:53 IST
Bihar Results Live: NDA leading on 127 seats, Cong leader alleges EVM hack
Nov 10, 2020 12:57 IST
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
Nov 10, 2020 11:38 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14: Fans compare him with Sidharth as Farah supports Eijaz
Nov 10, 2020 13:00 IST
IPL 2020: Dominic Cork identifies 2 MI youngsters who ‘will play for India’
Nov 10, 2020 12:58 IST
This is the first step to doing something that involves my face: Amaal
Nov 10, 2020 12:59 IST
Result updates for Gaighat,Sakra,Aurai,Bochahan,Kurhani,Muzaffarpur
Nov 10, 2020 12:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.