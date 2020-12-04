Sections
Sensex hits 45,000 for the first time after RBI revises GDP forecast

The S&P BSE Sensex was trading 350 points up at 45,000 levels and the broader Nifty50 index was above the 13,200 level.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 11:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ultratech Cement (up 4%), Laren & Toubro (up 2%), and ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel (all up 2%) were the top Sensex gainers. (Bloomberg file photo)

Domestic markets scaled new lifetime highs on Friday with the S&P BSE Sensex hitting 45,000 for the first-time ever after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4% while maintaining the ‘accomodative’ stance.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to continue with “accommodative stands of monetary policy as long as necessary, at least till current financial year and into next year to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of Covid-19 while ensuring that inflation remains within the target”. “We will use various instruments at the appropriate time to ensure enough liquidity,” Das said.

The S&P BSE Sensex was trading 350 points up at 45,000 levels and the Nifty50 index was above the 13,200 level. Ultratech Cement (up 4%), Laren & Toubro (up 2%), and ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel (all up 2%) were the top Sensex gainers.

