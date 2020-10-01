Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Sensex rallies over 450 points in early trade, Nifty tops 11,350

Sensex rallies over 450 points in early trade, Nifty tops 11,350

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 450 points in early trade on Thursday driven by gains in index-heavyweights HDFC duo, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid positive cues from US equities.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 10:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Mumbai

The 30-share index was trading 466.26 points or 1.22 per cent higher at 38,534.19, and the NSE Nifty rose 128.45 points or 1.14 per cent to 11,376. (File photo for representation)

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 450 points in early trade on Thursday driven by gains in index-heavyweights HDFC duo, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid positive cues from US equities.

The 30-share index was trading 466.26 points or 1.22 per cent higher at 38,534.19, and the NSE Nifty rose 128.45 points or 1.14 per cent to 11,376.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC twins and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, ONCG, Titan and Nestle India were the laggards.



In the previous session, Sensex ended 94.71 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 38,067.93, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 25.15 points or 0.22 per cent to 11,247.55.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 712.48 crore on a net basis on Wednesday.

According to traders, domestic equities opened on a strong note following positive cues from US equities amid thin trade in other Asian markets.

Bourses in Japan halted trading after the Tokyo Stock Exchange witnessed a technical glitch earlier in the day.

Exchanges in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were closed for holidays.

Wall Street indices ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.02 per cent lower at USD 42.29 per barrel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.3 million mark with 86,821 fresh cases, 1,181 fatalities
Oct 01, 2020 10:02 IST
India moves terrain-hugging Nirbhay missiles with 1,000-km range to defend LAC
Oct 01, 2020 06:36 IST
Superspreaders led to 60% Covid-19 cases: Study
Oct 01, 2020 06:20 IST
14 states report less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases: Health ministry
Oct 01, 2020 08:54 IST

latest news

How Mumbai Indians plan on stopping the KL Rahul juggernaut
Oct 01, 2020 10:03 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Oct 01, 2020
Oct 01, 2020 09:58 IST
Final exams in West Bengal’s colleges and universities start today
Oct 01, 2020 09:56 IST
Anurag Kashyap to appear before Mumbai Police in sexual assault case
Oct 01, 2020 09:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.