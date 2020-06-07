Separate Covid-19 quarantine centres for pregnant women in Chhattisgarh

Image for representation: The official further added that along with health check-ups of all women, their samples have been taken for tests and nutritious food is being provided to them. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

For better nourishment and care, the Chhattisgarh government is developing separate quarantine centres for pregnant women in various districts. The first such Covid-19 quarantine centre has been made in Bilaspur district by the government.

Chhattisgarh’s Health Secretary Niharika Barik Singh said that the department has instructed all districts to make separate arrangements for pregnant women.

“The first separate quarantine centre for migrant pregnant women started at village Kesla in Bilaspur district. At this quarantine centre, migrant pregnant women are kept,” said a senior health official, adding that presently eight women are kept at this centre.

Also read: Chhattisgarh IAS officer accused of rape suspended

“We have made all necessary arrangements for pregnant women. Doctors have been deployed at this quarantine centre who are providing medical facilities with social distancing,” said the officer.

The official further added that along with their health check-ups, samples have been taken for tests and nutritious food is being provided to them.

“Pregnant women need better food and nutrition hence we have decided for a separate arrangement ... We have also instructed officials that in case any woman wants to stay with her family then let her. Besides, we have advised the district officials to keep an ambulance ready near these quarantine centres,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, total 97 coronavirus patients were detected in Chhattisgarh. The number of coronavirus cases in the state is now 997 while the death toll has risen to four.

There are 660 active cases of coronavirus as 259 people have been discharged on recovery.

On Friday, a 19-year-old woman died while a 32-year-old man passed away on Saturday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur.

The woman, a native of Bastar district, was suffering from leukaemia (a type of blood cancer). She was shifted to AIIMS on June 1 from a private hospital after she tested positive for coronavirus. The other patient who died was from Bilaspur district.