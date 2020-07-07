September 30 deadline for final-yr exams: UGC

New Delhi

Universities and colleges across the country will have to hold their final-year or final-semester examinations by September 30, the University Grants Commission (UGC) decided on Monday, in a move that coincided with the Union home ministry’s approval to such institutes for conducting these tests.

In a meeting held on Monday, UGC officials decided that final-year examinations can be held either online, or offline (pen and paper), or using a combination of both. For students not in final year, UGC, headed by DP Singh, allowed universities and colleges to choose their own method to close the academic session.

Students missing the exams in September will get another chance and universities will conduct special exams “as and when feasible”, according to UGC guidelines.

UGC officials also discussed a report prepared by a panel headed by Central University of Haryana vice-chancellor RC Kuhad on holding exams and deciding on the academic session.

“A large number of students, parents and teachers approached me and expressed concerns about their career opportunities and future progress nationally and globally. Keeping all aspects in view, the committee recommended that the students of terminal semesters or final years should be examined following offline, online or blended modes of exams,” Kuhad told HT.

Final-term examinations will be held in line with UGC guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for universities, and in compliance with “the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare”, a home ministry statement said.

The statement said the ministry sent a letter to the Union higher education secretary Amit Khare, permitting the “conduct of examinations by Universities and Institutions”.

UGC vice-chairperson Bhushan Patwardhan, when contacted by HT, said the commission was committed to safeguarding the health and safety of students while also focusing on “fair and equal opportunity” for them.

A statement by UGC said: “Academic evaluation of students is very important milestone in any education system. The performance in examinations gives confidence and satisfaction to the students and is a reflection of competence, performance and credibility that is necessary for global acceptability.”

Colleges and universities are closed in the country since March 16 due to the pandemic.

Several universities, including Delhi University, have tried holding exams, but met with opposition by students and parents. While a section of students has raised the issue of internet connectivity in case of online tests, the attempt to hold offline exams has triggered health concerns.

“While the final exams are now mandatory, UGC has allowed universities flexibility in taking decision on how to close the academic year for other semesters and years....It is being considered that in view of the situation, the academic year, earlier planned to begin in August-September, could be pushed further back,” said an official who did not want to be named.

While there is a general agreement that the academic year needs to be re-looked at, a decision will be taken later, the official said.

Earlier, the human resource development ministry postponed JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) in view of Covid-19. JEE-Main examination will be held between September 1 and 6, while JEE (Advanced) will be held on September 27. NEET examination will be held on September 13.