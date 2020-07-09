Sections
Home / India News / Series of rumours sent Noida police on a wild goose chase

Series of rumours sent Noida police on a wild goose chase

Police in Noida sealed access to Film City and stepped up checking at borders with Delhi on Wednesday, seemingly responding to what now is known to have been rumours instead of...

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:57 IST

By Sanjeev K Jha,

Police in Noida sealed access to Film City and stepped up checking at borders with Delhi on Wednesday, seemingly responding to what now is known to have been rumours instead of credible intelligence, as gangster Vikas Dubey was on his way to Ujjain through Rajasthan at the time.

The action in Noida came following reports that Dubey, who was spotted in Faridabad the day before, was planning to surrender at the studio of a TV news channel in order to avoid the risk of being killed by police in a possible staged encounter. What followed was a widespread checking of commuters, including points where cops asked people to take off their masks so that facial recognition could be used.

“In such situation, we do not have time to verify the credibility of the news because a number of times their information has been proven correct. It is expected that police must be on action mode and that’s why, we went on the highest alert,” said Gautam Budh Nagar commissioner of police (CP) Alok Singh.

According to police officials who asked not to be named, first reports that Dubey was in NCR came on Tuesday night. But it was on Wednesday morning that a rumour changed the course of police action: “Dubey is trying to intrude in GB Nagar, giving slip to the authorities and he is all set to surrender in the district and session’s court in Surajpur,” said a message being spread on WhatsApp.



This led the police to begin checking people on motorcycles and even bicycles, particularly those moving towards the Surajpur court in Greater Noida.

“There was heightened police presence at the court also. Senior police officials also visited the premises along with lawyers from the Delhi high court. Even the lawyers were checked under their masks while entering the court. There were rumours that Dubey might surrender and everyone was on vigil,” said senior advocate Ramsharan Nagar, former president of the Bar association.

By 2pm, another rumour surfaced: “Dubey had been spotted in Jewar area and the police have made an error.” This prompted preparations to be increased.

“My car could cross DND in some 75 minutes. But, we were patient anticipating that Noida police will nab the dreaded gangster today,” said Sudhir Kumar, a lawyer practicing in Delhi. Checking was also intensified on the eastern peripheral expressway in light of the rumours.

The rumour about the surrender at a TV studio came around 4pm, which triggered a sealing of the area, and the final unconfirmed message came at 11pm, suggesting Dubey had been killed in a field near Greater Noida.

When asked about Wednesday’s rumours, the CP said the police are not supposed to immediately deny any hearsay. “Since even a minor lapse can cause a serious damage, we were not taking any chances. Now, our boys have started finding out the exact sources of those rumours. We’ll certainly take legal action against the rumour mongers,” he said.

The rumours stopped only after news came in on Thursday morning -- Dubey nabbed by Ujjain police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

States fall back upon lockdown to stop Covid-19’s expanding footprints
Jul 10, 2020 00:11 IST
Sebi asks agencies to rate all firms
Jul 10, 2020 00:06 IST
ICSE, ISC results to be out today
Jul 10, 2020 00:06 IST
85% deaths in 45-plus age bracket: Govt data
Jul 10, 2020 00:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.