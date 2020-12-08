Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Serum Institute likely to supply Covid-19 vaccine at Rs 250 a dose to govt: Report

Serum Institute likely to supply Covid-19 vaccine at Rs 250 a dose to govt: Report

The government is pinning its hopes for mass supply on Serum Institute, which lodged the first formal application for emergency-use approval of AstraZeneca’s shot on Monday.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 19:01 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Bengaluru

Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla had earlier said the vaccine would be priced at 1,000 rupees ($13.55) per dose in India’s private market, but governments signing large supply deals would likely buy it at lower prices. (REUTERS)

Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine producer by volume, is close to signing a supply contract with the country’s Central government and likely to fix prices at 250 rupees ($3.39) per dose of the vaccine, Business Standard reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The government is pinning its hopes for mass supply on Serum Institute, which lodged the first formal application for emergency-use approval of AstraZeneca’s shot on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla had earlier said the vaccine would be priced at 1,000 rupees ($13.55) per dose in India’s private market, but governments signing large supply deals would likely buy it at lower prices.

Poonawalla had said Serum will first focus on supplying the vaccine to Indians before distributing it to other countries.

With 9.70 million COVID-19 cases recorded so far, India is second only to the United States and is accelerating its review of vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca to authorize for emergency use, a senior official said on Monday.

While the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research and Indian Ministry of Health did not respond to Reuters request for comments, Serum Institute declined to offer one. ($1 = 73.8060 Indian rupees)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Dec 08, 2020 18:30 IST
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
Dec 08, 2020 17:48 IST
LIVE: Wanted to go to the border not as CM but as a common man, says Kejriwal
Dec 08, 2020 18:57 IST
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
Dec 08, 2020 17:21 IST

latest news

PMPML stays on schedule, but fewer passengers about
Dec 08, 2020 19:11 IST
Priyanka Chopra can't stop smiling as she holds her book’s cover
Dec 08, 2020 19:11 IST
Saarc can realise full potential only in atmosphere free of terror: PM Modi
Dec 08, 2020 19:08 IST
XF vs E-Class vs S90 vs 5 series: How premium sedans play to their strengths
Dec 08, 2020 19:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.