Seven-judge SC bench to decide on sub-classification of SC/STs

The Supreme Court will re-examine its 2004 judgment that held that Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs) cannot be further sub-classified for the purpose of reservation.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by justice Arun Mishra ruled on Thursday that states are empowered to make such sub-classifications in view of India’s federal structure, which allows them to enable reservation for backward classes. However, since another five-judge bench of the top court in 2004 ruled that such sub-classification is not permissible, the bench said that the matter will have to be heard by a bench of seven judges or more.

“Once states have the power to make reservations, it can make sub-classification. The judgment of this court in E V Chinnaiah has been wrongly decided. Since E V Chinnaiah v. State of Andhra Pradesh has also been decided by a bench of five judges, let the matter be placed before the Chief Justice of India for the constitution of a bench of seven judges or more for hearing the matter,” said Justice Mishra-led bench which also included Indira Banerjee, MR Shah, Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose.

The case stemmed from a law enacted by the Punjab government in 2006 requiring 50% of vacancies in the quota for SCs in recruitment to be filled up by the members of the Balmiki and 50% by those from the Mazhbi community.

Section 4(5) of the Punjab Scheduled Caste and Backward Class Reservation in Service Act, which stipulated this condition, was challenged before the Punjab & Haryana high court by a person belonging to Shikriband caste, which is also classified as SC.

The petitioner was appointed as a lecturer in 2006 but his services were later terminated in 2009 because his appointment was in excess of the prescribed quota for individual sub-castes among SCs.

The high court ruled that section 4(5) was unconstitutional and contrary to the 2005 judgment of the Supreme Court.

“The State has not been able to distinguish the applicability of judgment of the Supreme Court in E. V. Chinnaiah to the present case. Accordingly, provisions of section 4(5) of the 2006 Act are declared unconstitutional,” the high court had ruled.

When the case came up in appeal before the Supreme Court, a three-judge bench in August 2014 referred the matter to a Constitution bench. The three-judge bench said it involves substantial legal issues concerning reservation, which would require examination by a Constitution bench.