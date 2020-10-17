Sections
Home / India News / Seven killed, 30 injured in bus-SUV collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit

Seven killed, 30 injured in bus-SUV collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit

UP police said the accident seems to have occurred due to the bus driver’s negligence.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 10:34 IST

By Chandan Kumar | Edited by Sameer Arshad Khatlani, Lucknow

The accident occurred around 4am on Saturday morning. (ANI Photo)

Seven people were killed and at least 30 others injured when a bus they were travelling on collided with an SUV at Puranpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district on Saturday.

Pilibhit police superintendent Jai Prakash said the bus was on its way to Puranpur from Lucknow. “The bus rolled down the road into a nearby field after the collision. A total of 50 passengers were in both the vehicles of which seven were declared brought dead at a hospital and around 30 others are injured.”

Prakash said the accident seems to have occurred due to the bus driver’s negligence. “Some of the passengers of the bus have informed us that the bus driver failed to see the SUV and collided with it. The matter will be probed and action will be taken against the guilty,” said Prakash, who visited the injured in the hospitals they have been admitted to.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the families of those killed in the accident and directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured. He also announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to each of the families of the victims.

According to police the accident occurred near a blind turn on road near Sehramau under Puranpur police station area at around 4 am. A team of local police reached the spot within minutes and began rescue operations. The injured were rushed to hospital in Pilibhit and nearby Bareilly district.

