Seven workers fall ill after gas leak in Chhattisgarh’s paper mill

The SP further said that owner had not informed anyone about the incident. (Getty Image (Representational Picture))

At least seven workers of a paper mill in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district fell ill after inhaling poisonous gas, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police, Raigrah, Santosh Kumar Singh talking to Hindustan Times said that three of them are referred to Raipur Government Hospital and one is said to be serious.

“The incident took place at Shakti Paper Mill in Tetla village on Wednesday night, where the victims were cleaning an open tank filled with paper waste,” said the SP.

“On Wednesday , we got information about the incident after which hospital staff was alerted. We have sent three of them to Raipur,” said the SP.

Police said that the mill had remained shut ever since the Covid-19 lockdown was enforced and the cleaning work was underway to resume operations.

“ One of the workers is serious,” the SP added.

A team of forensic experts was dispatched to the spot to investigate the exact cause of the incident, Singh said, adding that a case will be registered soon.