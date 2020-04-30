Several Hyderabad Muslims back no-new-clothes-in-Eid call in solidarity with the poor

Many Muslims in Hyderabad are getting ready to celebrate this year’s Eid without new clothes in solidarity with the poor, devastated by the nationwide lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A campaign of sorts to this effect has been run on the social media in Hyderabad with a call to all Muslims: “I am not buying clothes for Eid. Will you?” The call has evoked good response.

Wearing new clothes on Eid-ul-Fitr, which is likely to fall on May 24 this year, is an age-old tradition for the Muslims. However, it is still not clear whether the lockdown will be lifted by then, allowing the garments shops and showrooms to be thrown open to the public.

In an open appeal to fellow Muslims of Hyderabad through WhatsApp, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, descendent of last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, asked not to buy clothes for Eid, even if the lockdown is lifted.

“Let us pledge to exclude our materialism and gloating and be mindful of the underprivileged around us. Let’s say no to excessive and unnecessary shopping for Eid. Keeping in mind the current situation due to the ongoing lockdown for Covid-19, most of us are at home, but the poor and needy are left to fend for themselves without a job as everything is shut down,” he said.

Stating that it was disheartening to see so many people face difficulties in fulfilling their daily needs, Khan asked the Muslims to donate as much as they could towards the daily expenses of the poor. “The money that we spend on our extravagance, can be used to help a family survive and live without this fearful uncertainty,” the Nizam’s descendant said.

Muslims are also being advised against extravagance and in favour of saving for the future. “Please save the money and realise that in future, we may need money for medicines, food and education,” one of the messages said.

During Ramzan, the Muslims practice the tradition of Zakat Al-Fitr. While Zakat involves parting with 2.5 per cent of money saved in a year to help the poor and the needy, Fitr involves the distribution of around 2.5 kgs of staple food to the poor to help them celebrate Eid.