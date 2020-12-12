11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory

Thick fumes seen billowing after the explosion inside Vindhya Organics in Bollarum on Saturday. (Sourced Photo )

At least 11 workers were shifted to a hospital after a massive explosion at a chemical factory in the industrial development area in Bollarum on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday, officials said. Several others are injured and many are feared trapped, they added.

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot as thick fumes were seen billowing after the explosion inside Vindhya Organics. Workers were seen running due to the chaos caused by the explosion.

Officials are also evacuating workers from adjacent factories.

More details are awaited.