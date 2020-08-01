Sections
Home / India News / Several parts of Ayodhya illuminated ahead of August 5 Ram temple bhoomi pujan

Several parts of Ayodhya illuminated ahead of August 5 Ram temple bhoomi pujan

According to potters in the state, around 1.25 lakh diyas were ordered for the highly anticipated ceremony on August 5.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 22:44 IST

By Asian News International, Ayodhya

The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the foundation stone-laying ceremony. (ANI/Twitter)

Ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple, several areas of Ayodhya were illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights on Saturday.

According to potters in the state, around 1.25 lakh diyas were ordered for the highly anticipated ceremony on August 5.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on August 2 to take stock of preparations for the Ram temple foundation stone-laying ceremony.

The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the foundation stone-laying ceremony.



The Supreme Court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CISF asks for social media IDs of personnel
Aug 02, 2020 00:00 IST
1,886 Sars-CoV-2 genomes sequenced
Aug 01, 2020 23:59 IST
Rajput’s sister appeals to PM, Nitish calls for justice
Aug 01, 2020 23:59 IST
Villagers claim illicit liquor trader-police nexus
Aug 01, 2020 23:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.