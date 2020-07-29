Several parts of Delhi receive monsoon showers

New Delhi: Rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Wednesday afternoon.

While parts of south and north Delhi reported moderate category rain, Faridabad in the national capital region (NCR) received heavy rainfall, according to initial assessments by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The monsoon trough is passing along Ferozepur, Hisar, Gurugram, Daltonganj, Dumka, and parts of Nagaland. Since the trough is passing very close to Delhi it is bringing a lot of rain in the national capital. There is moisture incursion both from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC).

The western end of the monsoon trough has shifted southwards and lies near to its normal position its eastern end is north to its normal position, IMD said in its Wednesday bulletin.

There is a cyclonic circulation over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, off southern Andhra Pradesh (AP) and northern Tamil Nadu (TN) coasts.

A trough also runs from this cyclonic circulation to western Vidarbha. Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, widespread and heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan in the north; sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, north-eastern states (mainly over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya) in the east; Madhya Pradesh (MP), Chhattisgarh, south Gujarat, coastal AP, TN, Kerala, and Mahe on Wednesday and Thursday, IMD said.

Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive extremely heavy rain, measuring over 20 centimetres (cm), on Wednesday.

IMD has also issued a moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightning warning for Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, UP, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, MP, Telangana, coastal AP, TN, Puducherry, Karaikal and Rayalaseema on Thursday.