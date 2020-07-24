Several parts of Delhi record light rain

Sections
Updated: Jul 24, 2020 18:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Palam station has recorded about 4.4 millimetres (mm) of rain, while other stations in south Delhi have also recorded light to moderate rain. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Several parts of Delhi recorded light rain on Friday evening. Moderate to light rainfall is likely to occur on Saturday in the national capital, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi.

Delhi is likely to record moderate category of rain for three days between July 27 and 29, when the eastern end of the monsoon trough will start shifting to the Himalayan foothills and a western disturbance is likely to affect the region.

“Light rain on Friday was mainly due to a cyclonic circulation over southwest Uttar Pradesh. The Palam station has recorded about 4.4 millimetres (mm) of rain, while other stations in south Delhi have also recorded light to moderate rain. At present, the monsoon trough is located to the south of Delhi. It is running across south Bikaner, Gwalior, Varanasi, Patna, Bolpur, and Haldia in West Bengal. A western disturbance, which is located over Afghanistan, will affect the north-western region from July 26,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC).

