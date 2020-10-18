Sections
Home / India News / ‘Sexual assault at gunpoint’: Woman presses rape charges against jailed MLA, his kin

The woman alleged that MLA Vijay Mishra sexually assaulted her several times at gunpoint in 2014.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 21:42 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita, Hindustan Times Varanasi

Image for representation.

A woman in her mid-thirties lodged a gang-rape case against jailed Gyanpur-Bhadohi MLA Vijay Mishra, his son and another relative at Gopiganj police station in Bhadohi district of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the police said.

The woman alleged that Mishra sexually assaulted her several times at gunpoint in 2014, adding that his son Vishnu Mishra and his relative Vikas Mishra also raped her.

Krishnanand Rai, inspector of Gopiganj police station, said the case was registered against Vijay Mishra, his son Vishnu Mishra and relative Vikas Mishra under sections 376D (gang-rape), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The alleged victim was sent for a medical examination.

In 2017, Mishra won the assembly election as a candidate of the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) party.

A senior police officer said the woman, who belonged to Varanasi, alleged that she was called for campaigning in Bhadohi during the 2014 general election. She alleged that when she tried to resist rape, the accused threatened to kill her.

The officer said the woman moved to Mumbai due to MLA’s fear but came back to the state to file the case on learning that he was in jail in another case. Vijay Mishra was arrested in August in an alleged case of property grabbing and is currently in Agra jail.

