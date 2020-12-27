Shah hails ILP as Modi’s ‘biggest gift’ to Manipur

IMPHAL Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the Inner Line Permit ( ILP) to Manipur as a gift because depriving the benefits of the ILP system would be an injustice to the people of the state.

The Inner Line Permit (ILP) is an official travel document issued by the state government to allow inward travel of citizens of other states visiting Manipur for a specific duration.

Shah was given a warm welcome in Imphal on Sunday for his role in extending the ILP to Manipur. He arrived in the state on Sunday to lay the foundation stones for various development projects. On his arrival at Imphal international airport, Shah was received by chief minister N Biren Singh,minister of state in the Union ministry of development of north eastern region Jitendra Singh, speaker Y Khemchand and others who presented him a bouquet and the Lengyan,a traditional stole, each.

Recalling various initiatives taken up by the Modi government since it came to power, Shah said: “Inner Line Permit was the biggest gift to the people of Manipur by the Prime Minister Modi as he felt that it would be injustice (to the people of Manipur) as other surrounding states had it.”

In his speech, Shah said the development of the northeast was a priority of Modi. Recalling the time when Manipur was known for insurgency, blockades and strikes, he said:”In the last three years, we’ve not seen any Bandh. I would like to congratulate chief minister Biren Singh as he has given the state a new face of progress.”

The visiting minister was also welcomed and greeted by artistes performing cultural dances on his way from airport to the Hafta Kangjeibung grounds where he laid foundation stone for seven projects including a medical college and an information technology special economic zone. He also inaugurated the Rs 1,998 crore Thoubal multi-purpose project and Rs 475 crore Bishnupur-Tupul-Thoubal-Kasom Khullen road.