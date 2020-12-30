Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Kapil Gujjar, who fired shot at Shaheen Bagh, inducted by BJP; expelled within hours

Kapil Gujjar, who fired shot at Shaheen Bagh, inducted by BJP; expelled within hours

Gujjar was detained by the police on February 1 this year following the firing incident and was booked for opening fire in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were held since December last year.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 20:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police officers detain a man, who identified himself as Kapil Gujjar, who fired multiple shots at a site where people were protesting against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2020. (REUTERS)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was left red-faced on Wednesday after it inducted 23-year-old Kapil Gujjar who was arrested earlier this year for opening fire at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Facing flak on social media, the BJP made a u-turn within hours and expelled Gujjar.

Citing his controversial involvement in the Shaheen Bagh shooting incident, the BJP’s Ghaziabad unit stated that the party wasn’t aware of Gujjar’s role. The party has decided to show the exit route to Gujjar after learning about his criminal act.

Also read: Gujjar bought gun 7 years ago for ‘celebratory firing’ during brother’s wedding



Gujjar was detained by the police on February 1 this year following the firing incident and was booked for opening fire in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were held since December last year. He was later sent to two-day police custody.



On being detained by the police, the man was caught on camera saying, “No other community will have a say in this country. Only Hindus will.”

Hindustan Times had reported that Gujjar, who opened fire less than 150 metres away from the Shaheen Bagh protest site, had told investigators he purchased the country-made pistol seven years ago for “celebratory firing” during his brother’s wedding. He, however, claimed that he does not remember the name of the person from whom he purchased it, or how much he paid.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
by Shishir Gupta
6th round of talks ends positively, says minister; next meeting on Jan 4
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal
by Zia Haq
Now, health officials detect Shigella bacterial infection in Kochi
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Regular classes in Karnataka set to begin from Jan 1, education minister checks preparedness
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Nitish Kumar trashes RJD’s claims of defections from JD (U), says party is united
by Vijay Swaroop
CBSE board 10th, 12th exams 2021 will be held offline, schedule to be announced tomorrow: Education Minister
by Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Everton yet to receive clarification after City game postponed: Ancelotti
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.