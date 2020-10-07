Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Shaheen Bagh: When and where can one protest? Supreme Court to decide today. All you need to know

Shaheen Bagh: When and where can one protest? Supreme Court to decide today. All you need to know

As the protest was withdrawn after lockdown was imposed, the case pertaining to Shaheen Bagh has become infructuous but the apex court will deliver a verdict on protests of similar magnitude

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 09:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The months-long sit-in protest against the amendments to the citizenship law was withdrawn after a nationwide lockdown was imposed. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on the rights to protest encompassing issued like whether a protest like that of Shaheen Bagh blocking a public road should adhere to some limitations. A three-judge bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul will deliver the verdict.

Here’s all you need to know:

1. The Shaheen Bagh protest against the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act started on December 14, 2019. It ended on March 24, 2020 — after a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19 was imposed.

2. The protesters blocked a stretch of the road for several months.



3. On February 17, the Supreme Court had tasked senior advocate Sanjay Hegde and advocate Sadhana Ramachandran to mediate with the protesters. Several rounds of consultations were held. The protest was not withdrawn, but a stretch of the blocked road was opened for traffic.

4. As the protest was withdrawn after lockdown was imposed, the case pertaining to Shaheen Bagh has become infructuous but the apex court will deliver a verdict on protests of similar magnitude.

5. Of later, farmers across the country have been protesting the passage of three farm laws. Several passenger trains, freight trains had to be cancelled because of that.

6. “Can a public road be blocked for a long time? When and where can protests be held? We will think about how it can be balanced,” the bench had remarked during the hearing of the case on September 21.

7. Solicitor general Tushar Mehta representing the central government also concurred with the petitioner stating that right to protest cannot be absolute and is subject to reasonable restrictions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Oct 07, 2020 08:45 IST
Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
Oct 07, 2020 08:58 IST
Daring Cities 2020: Kejriwal to participate in summit on climate change via video conferencing
Oct 07, 2020 09:56 IST
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
Oct 07, 2020 09:05 IST

latest news

Farm laws row: Punjab farmers’ body rejects govt’s invitation for talks; says ‘govt not serious’
Oct 07, 2020 10:25 IST
Taapsee Pannu flies off to Maldives with her girl gang
Oct 07, 2020 10:22 IST
India crosses 67 lakh-mark Covid-19 cases, 56.6 lakh recovered
Oct 07, 2020 10:26 IST
On Bihar election chessboard LJP fields BJP leader who lost seat to JD(U)
Oct 07, 2020 10:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.