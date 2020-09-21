Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Shameful day in Parliament history’: Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Opposition leaders for creating ruckus over farm bills

‘Shameful day in Parliament history’: Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Opposition leaders for creating ruckus over farm bills

On the Opposition’s claim that the bills were passed without voting on Sunday, Ravi Shankar Prasad said the deputy chairman had asked the members of Parliament (MPs), who went to the well of the house, to return to their seats 13 times.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 19:05 IST

By Amandeep Shukla | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(ANI Photo )

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday slammed the Opposition leaders for their unruly conduct in the Parliament during the passage of two key farm bills on Sunday and their refusal to leave the Rajya Sabha despite the chairman’s order to suspend them this morning.

On the Opposition’s claim that the bills were passed without voting on Sunday, Prasad said the deputy chairman had asked the members of Parliament (MPs), who went to the well of the house, to return to their seats 13 times.

“How can voting take place when you won’t go to your seats,” he said.

Pointing to the possibility of the chairman being physically attacked, the Union minister said, “Yesterday was a shameful day in parliament history. Mic was broken, a leader of a party tore a rule book.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NCB probe in Sushant Singh case leads to Amritsar, Pak and mafia cartels
Sep 21, 2020 18:42 IST
‘Shameful day in Parliament history’: Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Oppn
Sep 21, 2020 19:05 IST
SAD team meets president, requests him to not sign ‘anti-farmer’ bills
Sep 21, 2020 18:21 IST
Lok Sabha passes FCRA amendment which seeks to tweak foreign funding rules
Sep 21, 2020 18:39 IST

latest news

Harsh Goenka tweets mantras for being happy. Tweeple agree, add suggestions
Sep 21, 2020 19:06 IST
When Kareena Kapoor was dissuaded from marrying Saif Ali Khan
Sep 21, 2020 19:01 IST
Uneasy over low rank in ‘ease of doing business’, Punjab writes to Centre
Sep 21, 2020 18:50 IST
‘Shameful day in Parliament history’: Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Oppn
Sep 21, 2020 19:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.