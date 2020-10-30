Sections
Sharad Pawar holds hour-long meeting with Uddhav Thackeray

The meeting that lasted for about an hour took place at the chief minister’s official bungalow ‘Varsha’ in south Mumbai, they said.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 21:21 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Mumbai

The meeting took place days after Pawar said that he would discuss with the chief minister the issues ofsoaring onion prices and flood relief package from the Centre.

NCP president Sharad Pawar called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Friday, sources said.

It comes a day after the Maharashtra cabinet discussed the proposal of recommending to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari the names of 12 candidates for their nomination to the state Legislative Council from his quota.

