Sections
Home / India News / Sharad Pawar visits cyclone-hit Maharashtra’s Raigad

Sharad Pawar visits cyclone-hit Maharashtra’s Raigad

Cyclone Nisarga in Maharashtra: NCP president Sharad Pawar interacted with locals at a market in Mangaon where district guardian minister Aditi Tatkare and Raigad Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare were also present.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 15:07 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Mumbai

Pawar tweeted that he had begun his tour of coastal Konkan region to review the cyclone damage. (Photo: Clyde_Crasto/ Twitter)

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday visited Raigad district in Maharashtra to take stock of the damage caused by cyclone ‘Nisarga’ last week.

Pawar interacted with locals at a market in Mangaon where district guardian minister Aditi Tatkare and Raigad Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare were also present.

The cyclone had caused huge devastation in parts of the coastal district, about 115 kms away from Mumbai, on June 3 after making landfall near Shrivardhan.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced an immediate relief of Rs 100 crore for Raigad.



Pawar’s party is a key constituent in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by the Shiv Sena.

Pawar tweeted that he had begun his tour of coastal Konkan region to review the cyclone damage.

A close aide of Pawar said that the NCP chief would visit areas affected by the cyclone in Ratnagiri district on Wednesday.

Six persons were killed and 16 others injured in different districts of the state in cyclone-related incidents like falling of electricity poles.

The state government had announced Rs 4 lakh aid to the kin of the dead.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ranveer says when kids were playing outdoors, he was watching Ramayan, WWF
Jun 09, 2020 15:45 IST
Daniel Radcliffe responds to JK Rowling’s Twitter backlash
Jun 09, 2020 15:42 IST
Mahima on being a single mom: ‘It takes an entire village to raise one’
Jun 09, 2020 15:46 IST
People ‘starving’ in North Korea, 10 mn need humanitarian aid: UN Expert
Jun 09, 2020 15:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.