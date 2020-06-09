Sharad Pawar visits cyclone-hit Maharashtra’s Raigad

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Mumbai

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday visited Raigad district in Maharashtra to take stock of the damage caused by cyclone ‘Nisarga’ last week.

Pawar interacted with locals at a market in Mangaon where district guardian minister Aditi Tatkare and Raigad Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare were also present.

The cyclone had caused huge devastation in parts of the coastal district, about 115 kms away from Mumbai, on June 3 after making landfall near Shrivardhan.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced an immediate relief of Rs 100 crore for Raigad.

Pawar’s party is a key constituent in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by the Shiv Sena.

Pawar tweeted that he had begun his tour of coastal Konkan region to review the cyclone damage.

A close aide of Pawar said that the NCP chief would visit areas affected by the cyclone in Ratnagiri district on Wednesday.

Six persons were killed and 16 others injured in different districts of the state in cyclone-related incidents like falling of electricity poles.

The state government had announced Rs 4 lakh aid to the kin of the dead.