Sections
Home / India News / Sharp increase in daily Covid-19 cases worries Kerala

Sharp increase in daily Covid-19 cases worries Kerala

With 1,078 new virus cases total climbed to 16,110. Five deaths were also reported taking the death toll to 52. Out of 16,110 cases live cases are 9,458 and recovered 6,596.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 19:55 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

The state capital Thiruvananthapuram is worst hit with more than 2,000 active cases. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

For the second consecutive day coronavirus tally crossed 1,000 in Kerala on Thursday but Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government is yet to take a decision on complete lockdown in the state. Local transmission accounted for 70 per cent of news cases, the CM said adding it was a worrying factor.

With 1,078 new virus cases total climbed to 16,110. Five deaths were also reported taking the death toll to 52. Out of 16,110 cases live cases are 9,458 and recovered 6,596. On Wednesday the state had reported 1,038 cases. The state capital Thiruvananthapuram is worst hit with more than 2,000 active cases. Many areas in coastal belt are under triple lockdown.

The government has also decided to postpone one-day special session of the assembly called on July 27 in view of the serious pandemic situation prevailing in the state capital, said Vijayan. “The coming week is really critical for the state. Surge in locally-transmitted cases is really worrying. We need to step up our vigil and our future depends upon the correct steps we take today,” he said adding serious breach in restrictions led to sudden increase in cases. In view of rising cases, he said Muslim religious leaders have agreed not to conduct mass prayers during Eid al-Adha falling on July 31.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In body swap, nurses accuse Amritsar hospital MS of issuing back-dated guidelines
Jul 23, 2020 21:15 IST
Shatrughan blames shows like ‘Koffee with Arjun’ for stoking controversy
Jul 23, 2020 21:15 IST
CBI court initiates process to declare suspended Chandigarh inspector PO
Jul 23, 2020 21:14 IST
Asst commissioner, ward officers turn pall bearers to ensure last rites for Covid-positive senior
Jul 23, 2020 21:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.