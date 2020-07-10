Sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths in Assam; 18 fatalities reported in last 4 days

A health official said on condition of anonymity that the rise in the number of Covid-related deaths in Assam could be attributed to an increase in Covid-19 cases across the state and more specifically in Guwahati and rest of Kamrup Metro district. (ANI)

Assam is witnessing a spike in the number of Covid-related deaths after reporting a sharp rise in the Covid-19 cases in the past fortnight.

From the first death on April 10 till July 7, the state had recorded 14 Covid-related deaths. But in the past four days, 18 deaths have taken place, taking the total tally of fatalities to 32.

On Friday itself, 5 deaths were reported from Guwahati. Four of the deaths took place at Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) while one person died at the Covid care centre opened at Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G).

Through a series of tweets, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the 53-year-old patient who expired at IIT-G was asymptomatic and had no co-morbidities. Death was due to a sudden drop in oxygen level.

“As of Thursday, 28 of the total 30 patients admitted in intensive care unit (ICU) beds at GMCH were in critical condition. We expect more such cases to arrive,” Sarma had told journalists on Thursday.

A health official said on condition of anonymity that the rise in the number of deaths could be attributed to an increase in Covid-19 cases across the state and more specifically in Guwahati and rest of Kamrup Metro district.

Till Friday afternoon, a total of 14,600 Covid-19 positive cases had been recorded in the state. Since June 24, Guwahati and rest of Kamrup Metro district alone have added 5,257 cases to that tally.

The Kamrup Metro district has been under 14 day total lockdown since June 28 in an attempt to control the rapid rise in cases.

Over a dozen districts have imposed restrictions on to and fro movement to Kamrup Metro to restrict community spread of the disease in their areas. Two other districts, Dima Hasao and Jorhat, have also imposed total lockdown.