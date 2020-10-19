Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Shashi Tharoor praises ‘brilliantly appropriate’ coronavirus-themed Durga Puja

Shashi Tharoor praises ‘brilliantly appropriate’ coronavirus-themed Durga Puja

The Calcutta High Court today said in an order that Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal have been declared no-entry zones for visitors.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 17:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal went past the 6,000-mark on Sunday with 64 more fatalities (Shashi Tharoor/Twitter)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday showered praises on the creative spirit of a Durga Puja committee in Kolkata which has chosen coronavirus as its theme for the five-day festival starting from October 22.

“Brilliantly appropriate #covid19-themed Durga Puja creativity from Kolkata, with the goddess slaying the virus! Salutations to the unknown designer & sculptor #DurgaPuja2020,” Tharoor tweeted.

 

The organisers have chosen various themes for the event across West Bengal. Among the most talked-about themes is the one chosen by Kolkata-based Behala Barisha Club which has depicted the plight of the migrant workers during the Covid-induced lockdown.



Dispossessed of traditional adorning, Durga here is seen walking back with her children and Ganesh, sitting atop a buffalo and lion head, holding her platform. She is surrounded by gunny bags of aids with the face of a traditional Durga idol reflected in the backdrop.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Monday effectively made Durga Puja pandals no-entry zones for visitors.

The court said in its order that only organisers will be allowed inside the pandals, limiting the number to 25 for big pandals and 15 for the smaller ones in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

West Bengal, which has been seeing record spike in its daily number of coronavirus cases for the past two weeks, has reported the second highest number of deaths among all states.

The Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal went past the 6,000-mark on Sunday with 64 more fatalities, even as a record number of 3,983 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3,21,036, the health department said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Oct 19, 2020 17:47 IST
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Oct 19, 2020 16:18 IST
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Oct 19, 2020 15:16 IST
‘Disagree with Javadekar’: Kejriwal lists steps to tackle air pollution in short time
Oct 19, 2020 16:59 IST

latest news

UK church leaders warn Boris Johnson govt over key Brexit bill
Oct 19, 2020 17:54 IST
UPSEE 2020 Counselling: Online registration for first round of seat allotment begins, check schedule here
Oct 19, 2020 17:51 IST
Wales in another lockdown from Friday as UK cases surge
Oct 19, 2020 17:41 IST
US election 2020: What are mail-in ballots and why are they important?
Oct 19, 2020 17:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.