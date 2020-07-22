Sheena Bora murder case: CBI court rejects interim bail plea of driver Shyamwar Rai

Sections
Updated: Jul 22, 2020 15:08 IST

By Charul Shah,

Mumbai: The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday rejected the interim bail plea of driver Shyamwar Rai, one of the accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Rai, a close aide of the prime accused Indrani Mukerjea, has turned approver in the sensational murder case that was uncovered by Mumbai Police in August 2015.

Rai had moved a 45-day interim bail plea in the special CBI court via e-mail because of the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak among inmates and personnel at Thane Jail, where he is currently lodged.

He is in jail since his arrest in August 2015.



CBI prosecutor Manoj Chalandan opposed Rai’s interim bail plea, as jail authorities are taking appropriate measures to tackle the viral outbreak and all inmates are being looked after well.

He also pleaded before the court that Rai is an approver in the case and cannot be released until the trial concludes.

The special CBI court rejected Rai’s interim bail plea while considering the probe agency’s objections.

Bora was killed on April 24, 2012, allegedly by Mukherjea, her second and former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and driver Rai, who has since turned a prosecution witness and approver in the case.

The trio allegedly strangled Bora in the car on April 24, and later her body was dumped into a bag and kept overnight in a garage at Mukerjea’s house.

The bag was taken to Pen village in Raigad district the following day and was set on fire.

Initially, Bora’s remains were found in May 2012.

The murder case came into light after the arrest of Rai in August 2015.

He was arrested by Khar police for illegal possession of a pistol.

During the questioning, Rai had confessed to Bora’s murder.

