Sheena Bora murder: CBI court denies bail to Indrani Mukerjea

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday rejected the 45-day interim bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, one of the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case and lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, which has emerged as one of the hotspots of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Mukherjea had moved an interim bail plea owing to the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak among the jail inmates.

She had drawn the special judge’s attention in end-June that SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, is spreading inside the jail premises and expressed concern about her health condition.

Though the court rejected her interim bail plea, it will issue a detailed order later explaining the reasons for it.

Mukherjea had stated in her plea that she is suffering from chronic ischemic changes in her brain arteries, which require constant healthcare and monitoring.

She had also referred to the minutes of the High Power Committee (HPC) of the Bombay high court (HC), which had ruled that undertrials facing a murder charge, are eligible for interim bail.

However, special public prosecutor Manoj Chaladan opposed the interim bail plea, arguing that Mukherjea is a foreign national and not entitled to interim bail as per the recommendations of the HC’s HPC.

He argued that Mukherjea is not suffering from any major ailment that would put her at risk of contracting the viral infection.

He also assured the court that jail authorities would ensure that inmates get proper healthcare facilities.