Sheena Bora murder: Indrani Mukerjea seeks bail citing coronavirus scare

The prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea, is currently lodged in the Byculla women’s prison in central Mumbai.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 17:40 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Indrani Mukerjea, accused in Sheena Bora murder case being taken to session court in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 17, 2016. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT)

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, has filed a plea in a special CBI court here seeking interim bail citing the risk of contracting coronavirus.

She is currently lodged in the Byculla women’s prison in central Mumbai.

The court had earlier rejected her four regular bail applications filed on medical grounds, while another one moved on the merits of the case is still pending.

In her latest plea filed on Tuesday, Mukerjea sought temporary bail for 45 days citing the coronavirus outbreak and her medical history.



The application claimed that given the increasing numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in the state there is no certainty when the trial or hearingfor bail (merits) will begin.

It added that she has been in judicial custody ever since her arrest inAugust 2015 and she has been suffering from chronic ischemic changes in her brain arteries.

The application also said that she has suffered from blackouts time and again and has been on medication.

Thus, considering her medical history and the guidelines issued by the high-powered committee, thecourt should grant interim bail to her, the application said.

During the hearing on the plea, the special court on Wednesday asked the investigating agency to file its reply on June 26.

Meanwhile, the special court also rejected the interim bail plea of Indrani’s former husband Sanjeev Khanna, who is a co-accused in the case.

Khanna had also sought temporary release in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sheena (24) was allegedly strangled in a car by her mother Indrani, her driver Shyamvar Rai and Khanna in April 2012. Her body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district. Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was later arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

