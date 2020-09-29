Shekhar Kapur appointed chief of FTII society, chairman of FTII governing council

Kapur has received numerous awards for his work in the field of cinema including Padma Shri in 2000 and the Golden Globe Award in 1998. (AP file photo)

An official on Tuesday said that prominent filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has been appointed as the president of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) society and chairman of the institute’s governing council.

The ministry of information and broadcasting announced Kapur as the new President of FTII Society and Chairman of FTII Governing Council, FTII director Bhupendra Kainthola said.

The 74-year-old filmmaker’s tenure will be till March 3, 2023, he added.

Born on December 6, 1945 at Lahore in Pakistan, Kapur is known for his work in both Hindi and international cinema. He has directed films such as Elizabeth (1998), Bandit Queen (1994) and The Four Feathers (2002).

He has received numerous awards for his work in the field of cinema including Padma Shri in 2000 and the Golden Globe Award in 1998.

(With PTI inputs)