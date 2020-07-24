Shekhawat targets Gehlot, calls ‘Raj Bhavan gherao’ remark anarchist

New Delhi

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday targeted Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot over his “people may gherao Raj Bhawan” remarks, calling it ‘anarchist’.

“The chief minister who repeatedly vouches for democracy gave a statement that reeks of anarchism. He said the people of Rajasthan will gherao the Raj Bhawan and then don’t blame us for it. I feel such words don’t behove a person who repeatedly swears by democracy and calls himself a Gandhian. Any Constitutional position carries with it a responsibility, which these people should uphold,” Shekhawat said in a video message.

Gehlot has accused Governor Kalraj Mishra of acting under pressure for not convening the assembly session, despite his repeated requests and demanded that it be convened from Monday to discuss critical issues confronting the desert state, including the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak and the ongoing political turmoil in the desert state over an internal rebellion in the Congress’s ranks.

In a thinly-veiled warning, Gehlot said his government should not be held responsible, if the public gherao the Raj Bhavan.

Shekhawat said that while the political developments in the state and the purported video clips referring to a conspiracy to topple the elected government were an internal matter of the Congress, it was painful to see that during a pandemic, those in power were singing songs and learning how to cook in hotels. He said this is a time to provide succour to the people who are undergoing a difficult time.

Over 100 MLAs loyal to the chief minister have been lodged at a resort in Jaipur, where, reports earlier this week suggested, they were practising Yoga and learning to cook.

The Congress has accused the Union minister of conspiring to topple the government after the purported audio tape - in which he was allegedly heard talking to the party’s MLAs - surfaced on social media. Shekhawat, however, has denied his involvement.

Shekhawat also accused the chief minister of lacking faith in the Central Bureau of Investigation after the CM said that the audio tapes must be sent abroad for confirming their veracity.

“There is a political conspiracy where many things including false audio tapes have been used. Who are the people behind it and why they did it will become clear in coming days,” Shekhawat said.

“I think it is a reflection of the infighting on his side. When we used to talk of it, they would refute it. Now they say people were misled,” Shekhawat said. He said Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Gehlot were now hurling accusations against each other.

Senior BJP leader B L Santosh also attacked the Rajasthan CM over his gherao Raj Bhawan comment.

“Frustrated Rajasthan CM @ashokgehlot51 warns Governor that people will corner him ... What for Gehlotji ..? For your incompetence ..? Your Party’s inability .? Highly deplorable language for a public discourse,” Santosh said on Twitter.