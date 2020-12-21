Shigella bacterial infection contained in Kozhikode, says Kerala health department

The health department has taken many measures including super chlorination of water bodies and organised several health camps after the disease claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy last week. (HT PHOTO.)

The Kerala health department said on Monday that the shigella bacterial infection detected in some areas of Kozhikode district in north Kerala has been brought under control and no fresh case has been reported in the last 24 hours.

The health department has taken many measures including super chlorination of water bodies and organised several health camps after the disease claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy last week.

“The situation is under control. No fresh case has been reported in the last 24 hours,” said district medical officer V Jayashree adding the alert will continue in the district for some more time. She said most of the suspected cases have been discharged and now only two children are in the hospital.

Health experts said contaminated water sources triggered the infection and a clear picture will emerge by next week after several rounds of lab tests. At least 54 people with mild symptoms were identified during a medical camp on Saturday. The department of community medicine at Kozhikode medical college hospital has also started an inquiry.

Medical experts said the shigella bacteria triggers an infection called shigellosis and it can cause serious trouble to patients suffering from co-morbid conditions. Usually diarrhoea, often containing blood or mucus in stool, stomach pain, cramps, fever and vomiting are the main symptoms of shigellosis. An infected person shows minor symptoms in a day to two but it may take a week or so to show acute symptoms. Children below 10 years are prone to contract the infection, though elderly can also get infected, experts said adding patients with underlying medical conditions may require heavy dose of antibiotics.