Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode

The rising number of suspected shigella bacterial infection cases triggered panic in Kozhikode district in north Kerala but the state health department maintained that there was no need for panic and experts were at work to find the source of the infection.

Panic gripped Mayanad area following the death of an 11-year-old boy and hospitalization of many others with similar symptoms. However, the health department said only six people were confirmed to have been infected so far and 26 others are suspected cases of the infection. Some of the suspected people were discharged later.

“We have started inspection of all houses in the affected areas. Initial reports do suggest water contamination led to the infection. We have asked people to drink only boiled water and maintain strict personal hygiene,” said health minister K K Shailaja. She said samples of water and food were collected and sent for detailed lab examination.

District medical officer V Jayashree said at least 150 people attended the medical camp organised by the health department in the last two days. She said experts are trying to trace the root cause of the infection. Local people also said some of their water sources got contaminated and they had no idea how it took place.

According to medical experts, shigella bacteria triggers an infection called shigellosis. Diarrhoea, often containing blood or mucus in stool, stomach pain, cramps, fever and vomiting are the main symptoms of the infection. An infected person shows minor symptoms in a day to two but it may take a week or so to show acute symptoms. Children under 10 are most susceptible to contract the infection, though elderly can also get infected, experts said adding patients with underlying medical conditions may require heavy doses of antibiotics.

They said usually a person gets infected after taking contaminated water or taking stale food. It is highly contagious and can be transmitted after using a common toilet also. Though a worldwide phenomenon, shigella is seen more often in developing countries, especially in crowded areas. In some cases, people infected with the bacteria do not show symptoms but they are contagious. Experts have also asked people not to have sexual relations with a person who has recently recovered from shigellosis.